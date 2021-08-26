SA records 12,771 new Covid-19 cases, 357 deaths in 24 hours

KwaZulu-Natal continues to be SA's Covid-19 epicentre, with 3,610 of the country's 12,771 new cases recorded in the province in the past 24 hours.

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Thursday that the newly identified cases took the total number of infections to 2,734,973 since the outbreak of the virus in March last year.

There were also, the NICD said, 357 new Covid-19 related deaths reported in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 80,826 to date.