Patensie police service centre closed after member tests positive for Covid

The Patensie community service centre has been temporarily closed after a police officer tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said officers were now using a different office within the centre while the temporarily closed office is being decontaminated.

Nkohli said people needing police services should call the Patensie station at 042-283-8433.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of the police station.”

HeraldLIVE