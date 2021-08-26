Patensie police service centre closed after member tests positive for Covid
The Patensie community service centre has been temporarily closed after a police officer tested positive for Covid-19.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said officers were now using a different office within the centre while the temporarily closed office is being decontaminated.
Nkohli said people needing police services should call the Patensie station at 042-283-8433.
“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of the police station.”
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.