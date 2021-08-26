News

Patensie police service centre closed after member tests positive for Covid

By Simtembile Mgidi - 26 August 2021
July 05 2021 Tebogo Rafapa, 30, of Diepsloot police station gating his jab during the launch of vaccination roll out programme in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
SO VACCINE July 05 2021 Tebogo Rafapa, 30, of Diepsloot police station gating his jab during the launch of vaccination roll out programme in Orlando Stadium, Soweto. PHOTO: ANTONIO MUCHAVE/SOWETAN
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

The Patensie community service centre has been temporarily closed after a police officer tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli said officers were now using a different office within the centre while the temporarily closed office is being decontaminated.

Nkohli said people needing police services should call the  Patensie station at 042-283-8433.

“SAPS management apologises for any inconvenience caused by this temporary closure of the police station.”

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A decade later, we remember
Rheenendal bus crash — 10 years on

Most Read