Over 50? The health department is offering you free transport to vaccination sites

Unathi Nkanjeni Reporter 26 August 2021
The health department is offering free transport to vaccination sites for people aged 50 years and older.
Image: Alaister Russell/Sunday Times

In an effort to ramp up vaccinations, the health department is offering free transport to vaccination sites for people aged 50 years and older.

The initiative, in collaboration with civil society partners, was announced this week and is offered to people in certain parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng until the first week of September.

This comes after an announcement by health minister Joe Phaahla last week during a media briefing that the government has joined hands with various sectors of society to make every possible effort to increase access to vaccines, which includes taking vaccines to communities.

“Since the start of the vaccination rollout programme, more than 50% of people over the age of 60 years have been vaccinated,” said health spokesperson Popo Maja.  

“The department has significantly increased access to vaccines by increasing the number of sites from 200 at the start to almost 2,500 public and private vaccination sites.”

He said the government remained concerned that many elderly people, who are at the highest risk of severe disease and death from Covid-19, were not getting vaccinated.

In June, Uber SA offered 100,000 free rides until July 8 to help school staff get vaccinated.

WHERE CAN I GET A RIDE?

The pilot project is being rolled out in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal until September 4. 

GAUTENG

Mooiplaas Settlement in Centurion

Olievenhoutbosch Plaza community in Centurion

Ivory Park community in Thembisa

Alexandra

KWAZULU-NATAL

KwaMashu

Phoenix

Ntuzuma

EASTERN CAPE

Zwide

Motherwell

New Brighton

People are urged to contact Andy Tingo at 083 988 2346 or Olga Ribeiro on 083 988 2346 to arrange transport. 

