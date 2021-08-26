Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma called in to resolve Zulu royal dispute

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma has been tasked with the complex job of resolving the ongoing dispute over the kingship of the Zulu royal house.

The KwaZulu-Natal executive council, led by premier Sihle Zikalala, said on Wednesday that the matter had been referred to President Cyril Ramaphosa, who had delegated responsibility to Dlamini-Zuma.

The royal family has been in turmoil since the death of King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu earlier this year, with disputes over his successor being taken to court.

King Zwelithini's first wife, Queen Sibongile Dlamini-Zulu, and two of her daughters are challenging the late king's will that bequeathed the title to Queen Mantfombi Dlamini-Zulu, who passed it on to her son, Prince Misuzulu.

Queen Mantfombi died in May, soon after King Zwelithini.

The oldest living son of King Zwelitini, Prince Simakade, has been identified as the challenger to Prince Misuzulu.

In a statement on Wednesday, the KZN executive council said that it supported all efforts of government to resolve the Zulu royal family matter “as soon as possible”.

“The matter of the Zulu royal family is now being handled in line with the provisions of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act ... In terms of this act, matters related to disputes in the case of a king, queen, kingship or queenship, must be dealt with by the president.

“The president has duly delegated this function to the minister of co-operative governance and traditional affairs, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma,” the statement read.

It added that the provincial government had submitted a report to Ramaphosa “on all efforts that have been undertaken ... to resolve the matter”.

TimesLIVE