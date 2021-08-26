Nelson Mandela Bay council taking a break to allow parties to prepare for polls

Anticipating the local government elections will go ahead as planned on October 27, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality speaker Jonathan Lawack has declared a recess until after the polls.

Parties can now fully prepare, conduct door-to-door canvassing and go on the campaign trail without missing any meetings.

It is still unclear if the elections will go ahead as proclaimed after the IEC approached the Constitutional Court to postpone them to February 2022.

The IEC appointed former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke to investigate the possibility of having free and fair elections with a high number of active Covid-19 cases.

Moseneke said the elections were likely to be free and fair if they were held not later than the end of February.

The commission has asked the court to postpone the elections to February 28.

A memo sent to Bay councillors by the acting director in the speaker’s office, Justice Gonyela, says: “Kindly be advised by the directive of the speaker of council, councillor Jonathan Lawack, a recess period is hereby declared in terms of the council’s rules of order, to commence on Thursday August 26 2021 until the local government elections take place.”

Some parties in the metro have already announced their mayoral candidates.

Those hoping to take the number-one seat in the metro include Tiphany Harmse of the PA, Abantu Integrity Movement (AIM) party leader Khusta Jack, Gary van Niekerk of the Northern Alliance, the DA's Nqaba Bhanga and Luxolo Namette of the UDM.

Parties submitted their candidate lists to the IEC on Monday.

A total of 59,272 candidates were captured to contest 10,285 seats in different municipal councils, including the metropolitan councils.

There are 276 political parties that submitted candidates, of which only two are contesting all 257 municipalities.

HeraldLIVE