Man arrested a year after woman’s brutal murder

Devon Koen Court reporter 26 August 2021
Shenice Jonathan, 26, was fatally stabbed a year ago. She is survived by her daughter, Jordan
More than a year after the body of Shenice Jonathan was found in a field in Schauderville, a 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with her murder.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the man, who has not been named yet, had been arrested at the magistrate's court in Gqeberha at midday on Thursday.

It is not clear why the man was at the court.

Jonathan, 26, was last seen by her family at about 7.30pm on August 6 2020 when she left to visit a friend in Schauderville.

Her body was discovered by a passerby near Thornton Street the next morning.

She had multiple stab wounds.

The man is expected to appear in court soon.

