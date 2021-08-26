Life for two who killed man, 62, on Christmas Eve

Two men convicted of the Christmas Eve murder of a 62-year-old man were sentenced to life behind bars by the high court in Gqeberha.



In June, Simthembile Ntlokwana, 29, and Siyabulela Mraji, 25, were found guilty of murder, two counts each of attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances, and the illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition...