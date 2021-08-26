Help needed to find missing Helenvale man

Gelvandale detectives are seeking the community’s assistance in tracing Keenan Warriker, who disappeared on August 17.

Warriker, 28, has a history of disappearing.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse Van Rensburg said Warriker was last seen by his mother on August 16 at his home in Scorpio Street, Helenvale, after he went to bed.

“At about 2am on August 17 she went to check on him and noticed that he was not in bed, and that his blanket was also missing.

“Keenan does have a history of mental instability and this is not the first time he has gone missing.

“However, he was previously found at a local shopping centre in Kabega Park,” Janse Van Rensburg said.

“The family searched around the area but were unable to trace him.

“It is also not known what he was wearing at the time of his disappearance.”

Police are appealing to anyone with information to urgently contact Constable Craig Stevens on 041-401-7007 or 062-651-1231, Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

HeraldLIVE