Financial records of fraud accused questionable, court hears

PREMIUM

Millions of rand spent on salaries, luxury vehicles and overseas trips with nothing for the taxman are some aspects which raised suspicion about the two Gqeberha men who allegedly defrauded investors of more than R22m.



Michael Rathbone, 31, and Leon Lewitton, 29, co-directors of Helping Hand Invest, sat in the dock of the commercial crimes court in Gqeberha on Thursday for the fourth day this week listening to lengthy testimony about how financial records were not properly kept...