Eastern Cape Grade R pupil crushed to death by grader at school

A Grade R Eastern Cape pupil was crushed to death by a grader on Tuesday.

Azosule Luniko Nonyathi Skoti, 6, died tragically while teachers at St Josephs Primary School in Fort Beaufort were being tested for Covid-19.

Provincial education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima confirmed the incident.

“Details of the accident are still sketchy, but police were called on the scene by the school,” Mtima said.

“The department has activated psycho-social support team to visit the home today [Thursday] and provide counselling to the family and the affected learners at school as we have communicated with the parent.”