Comair’s kulula.com and British Airways set to return to the skies in September

Comair, which operates kulula.com and British Airways in SA, announced on Wednesday that it will be back in the skies from September 1.

The airline temporarily suspended services on July 5 in response to the implementation of the adjusted level 4 lockdown, which prohibited all non-essential travel in and out of Gauteng, and low demand for air travel.

Comair’s Brian Kitchin said the suspension was the right call while Covid-19 cases peaked and the vaccination programme gained momentum.

Kitchin said the airline is now preparing its aircraft, flight and cabin crews and airport personnel to ensure a seamless restart of services.

British Airways will relaunch its Johannesburg-Mauritius route operating two flights a week from November 30. It plans to add a third flight in future.

