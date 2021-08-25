Tributes and tears for Uyinene as mourners remember her exactly two years after her brutal murder

A cold wind and grey sky matched the mood of a memorial held outside the Clareinch post office in Claremont, Cape Town, on Tuesday evening.

​The crowd had gathered to commemorate the life of rape and murder victim Uyinene Mrwetyana, a University of Cape Town student who died on this day two years ago when she was 19 and in the first year of her studies.

When the memorial began at 5pm, the railings of the post office were already covered in ribbons, flowers and pictures of the young woman whose face has become synonymous with the fight against gender-based violence in the country.

A poster under a large photograph read: “Am I next?”