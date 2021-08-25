SA closing in on 80,000 Covid-19 deaths, with 369 recorded in 24 hours
SA stands on the threshold of another grim coronavirus milestone
There were 369 new Covid-19 related deaths recorded in SA in the past 24 hours, the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) said on Tuesday.
This means that SA stands on the threshold of another grim coronavirus milestone — just 47 cases short of 80,000 fatalities. To date, there have been 79,953 deaths recorded from the virus across the country.
The NICD said that there were also 10,346 new Covid-19 cases identified in the past day, taking the total number of infections countrywide to 2,708,951.
Of the new cases, the majority were in KwaZulu-Natal (3,160), followed by the Eastern Cape (2,103), the Western Cape (2,029) and Gauteng (952).
The NICD said there had also been 493 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, taking the total of patients now to 13,974.
