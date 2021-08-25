Qolweni housing project finally ready to start

Date set for official sod-turning ceremony for long-delayed RDP units in Plett area

There seems to be light at the end of a long tunnel in Plettenberg Bay as a company roped in to build RDP houses in Qolweni was on site on Wednesday.



The Qolweni housing project has been mired in controversy amid allegations of bribery and poor performance from previous companies that left the site without a single unit being built...