Nqaba Bhanga on charm offensive around Nelson Mandela Bay

Mayor visits Kwazakhele, Kariega and Despatch on first day of DA mayoral election campaign

From his mother sharing childhood memories of how he was a “prayer warrior” as a boy, to singing and dancing with prospective voters, DA mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga went on a charm offensive on Tuesday.



He kicked off his bid for re-election with a tour of Nelson Mandela Bay, starting in Kwazakhele, before travelling to Kariega and Despatch, drumming up support for the upcoming municipal elections...