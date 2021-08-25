Nqaba Bhanga on charm offensive around Nelson Mandela Bay
Mayor visits Kwazakhele, Kariega and Despatch on first day of DA mayoral election campaign
From his mother sharing childhood memories of how he was a “prayer warrior” as a boy, to singing and dancing with prospective voters, DA mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga went on a charm offensive on Tuesday.
He kicked off his bid for re-election with a tour of Nelson Mandela Bay, starting in Kwazakhele, before travelling to Kariega and Despatch, drumming up support for the upcoming municipal elections...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.