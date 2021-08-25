No end to ANC money woes as salaries not paid for third straight month

There is seemingly no end in sight for the ANC's money's woes, with the party, for the umpteenth time, telling staff on Wednesday it will again fail to pay their salaries this month.

This emerged in a letter ANC general manager Febe Potgieter sent to staff on Wednesday, informing them that their outstanding salaries for July would also remain unpaid. On top of this, the salaries due on August 25 will also not be paid.

Potgieter told staff that this was the first time the ANC had failed to pay salaries for three consecutive months.

The ANC has been battling with cash flow for months and has an unsettled R80m Sars tax bill in pay-as-you-earn deducted from staff but not paid to the tax authority.