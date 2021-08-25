No end to ANC money woes as salaries not paid for third straight month
This is the first time the ANC has failed to pay salaries for three consecutive months, general manager Febe Potgieter tells staff in letter
There is seemingly no end in sight for the ANC's money's woes, with the party, for the umpteenth time, telling staff on Wednesday it will again fail to pay their salaries this month.
This emerged in a letter ANC general manager Febe Potgieter sent to staff on Wednesday, informing them that their outstanding salaries for July would also remain unpaid. On top of this, the salaries due on August 25 will also not be paid.
Potgieter told staff that this was the first time the ANC had failed to pay salaries for three consecutive months.
The ANC has been battling with cash flow for months and has an unsettled R80m Sars tax bill in pay-as-you-earn deducted from staff but not paid to the tax authority.
It started failing to pay salaries in May when Sars garnisheed its allowances from the IEC, which the ANC receives as a party represented in parliament.
Last week the ANC was forced to beg its staff, who have embarked on a go-slow in protest, to suspend the industrial action and help the party meet the IEC's last Monday deadline of registering its more than 10,000 candidates to contest the upcoming municipal elections.
However, Potgieter said while they recognised the diligent efforts of staff, despite the ongoing hardships, the ANC simply did not have enough money in the bank to pay them this month.
I do regret the hardship and the uncertainty that this causes staff and their families, and this is deeply regrettable.ANC general manager Febe Potgieter
“This is to indicate that we are not yet in a position to pay outstanding salaries for July. Unfortunately, August salaries, due on the 25th of this month, are also delayed,” wrote Potgieter.
“I do regret the hardship and the uncertainty that this causes staff and their families, and this is deeply regrettable.
“The ANC over the first 14 months, despite the challenges of the pandemic and a challenging economic situation, has kept its commitment to staff to pay full salaries each month, albeit late. This is the first time that we are delayed with three months of payments.
“We appreciate the commitment and dedication of ANC staff, who despite these difficulties, diligently serve their organisation.
“We will continue to communicate on this matter as information becomes available.”
TimesLIVE