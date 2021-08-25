News

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality website back online

By Herald Reporter - 25 August 2021
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's website is once again operational.
Hr-website The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality's website is once again operational.
Image: Supplied

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s website is operational again.

The site had been offline for most of the day due to multiple fibre breaks caused by vandalism at its data centre.

Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase thanked residents for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience.

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A decade later, we remember
Rheenendal bus crash — 10 years on

Most Read