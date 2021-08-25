Nelson Mandela Bay municipality website back online
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality’s website is operational again.
The site had been offline for most of the day due to multiple fibre breaks caused by vandalism at its data centre.
Municipal spokesperson Mamela Ndamase thanked residents for their patience and apologised for the inconvenience.
