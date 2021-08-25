Nelson Mandela Bay municipal website offline due to vandalism

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipal website is offline due to multiple fibre breaks caused by vandalism at its data centre.

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality Government Communication and Information System spokesperson Princess Tobin-Diouf said engineers are on the scene attempting to restore services.

“There are now no time frames, residents will be notified once the website is operational.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused,” she said.

HeraldLIVE