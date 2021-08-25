Namette named UDM mayoral candidate in Nelson Mandela Bay
Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Luxolo Namette has been announced as the UDM’s mayoral candidate.
Unaware he was breaking his opponent’s news, Bay mayor and DA mayoral candidate Nqaba Bhanga started off a meeting on Wednesday by congratulating all the mayoral candidates ahead of the upcoming local government elections...
