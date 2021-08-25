Liquor traders urged to enforce compliance with Covid protocols

The Eastern Cape Liquor Board is urging liquor traders to enforce Covid-19 protocols to prevent the rapid spread of the virus that has previously resulted in the ban of alcohol sales.

The board’s spokesperson, Mgwebi Msiya, said liquor traders had been accused of being super-spreaders because of non-compliance, with alcohol sales being suspended.

“In addition, frequent alcohol bans have resulted in the total closure of some liquor outlets and huge job losses.

“Undeniably, previous frequent alcohol bans have overwhelmingly affected the livelihoods of many people within the liquor industry space,” Msiya said

“Against the backdrop of the current growing cases of Covid-19 in the Eastern Cape, liquor traders are encouraged to ensure that their outlets strictly enforce health protocols that include social distancing, sanitising and wearing of masks by patrons.” .

Msiya also urged traders to adhere to trading times in keeping with disaster management regulations.

“Liquor traders must encourage their patrons to go for vaccination to protect themselves against the effects of the coronavirus infection," he said.

“Vaccinated patrons will ensure that liquor outlets reduce potential cases of being Covid-19 super-spreaders.

“They must introduce strict compliance measures to prevent any possible future suspensions of alcohol sales.”

Non-compliance can be reported to the nearest police station or to the ECLB Toll-Free Complaints Line 0800-000-420 or via WhatsApp on 076-403-6223.

HeraldLIVE