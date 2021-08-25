How unrest hurt households: violent protests pushed up urban food prices

There have been huge food price increases in cities hard hit by July's social unrest, according to data from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity group.

The organisation's key data from the August household affordability index — released on Thursday — showed that the average cost of the household food basket increased by R103.69 to R4,241.11.

The household food basket in the index tracks food price data from 41 supermarkets and 30 butcheries in Johannesburg (Soweto, Alexandra, Thembisa and Hillbrow), Durban (KwaMashu, Umlazi, Isipingo, Durban CBD and Mtubatuba), Cape Town (Khayelitsha, Gugulethu, Philippi, Langa, Delft and Dunoon), Pietermaritzburg and Springbok in the Northern Cape.

It was designed with women living on low incomes, and includes the foods and the volumes of these foods which women living in a family of seven members (an average low-income household size) tell the organisation they typically try secure each month.

There are 44 foods in the household food basket, including 30kg maize meal, 10kg rice, 10kg white sugar and 10kg frozen chicken pieces. The date for data collection is between the first and fourth days of each month.