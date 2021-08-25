Half of Eastern Cape without jobs
But metro seeks to create jobs in the cannabis and rabbit meat industries
Almost half the Eastern Cape’s working population is now jobless.
That is the grim reality that has arisen out of Covid-19’s devastating impact on the province. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.