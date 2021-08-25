Gqeberha police miss the bus in responding to robbery

It was a night of confusion and misunderstandings when a father and son were robbed at gunpoint in Central, with police unable to find the bus terminus where the incident occurred.

Police only realised their mistake a day later when a case was opened by the victim.

Still traumatised by the events from Wednesday last week, Christo Gerber, 64, said he was confused and angry at how the police had responded to their call for assistance.

The police, however, said there had been a misunderstanding and they went to the wrong bus stop.

“We were on our way to Cape Town,” Gerber said.

“My son was in the process of buying a car he had seen online, so we booked one-way bus tickets and intended to drive the new car back home.”

He said the bus was scheduled to leave shortly after 8pm.

They took a taxi to the bus terminus just off North Union Street, near City Hall, and arrived at about 7.15pm.

They waited at the Intercape offices until a security guard told them the bus would arrive shortly and they could wait with two other passengers already next to the road where the bus would park.

“It was dark and I knew we were not in the best part of town,” Gerber said.

“Suddenly, the two gentlemen standing near us started yelling and ran away.

“I was still confused by what was going on when I noticed a hooded man approach me.

“I looked down and he was pointing a firearm right at my chest. All he said was ‘cellphone’.”

The robber then pointed the gun at his son, who also obliged and handed over his cellphone before the culprit ran off.

Gerber said they went back to the Intercape office and asked for help.

The police were contacted and told them officers were “five minutes away”.

“We waited and waited. An hour went by and nothing,” Gerber said.

“Another hour later, someone from Intercape offered us a lift home and out of pure frustration we took it.

“I went to the Humewood police station the following day to open a case.”

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg confirmed that a case of robbery was reported.

She put the police's failure to arrive at the scene down to a misunderstanding regarding the address of the incident.

“The complaint was attended to, however there was a misunderstanding with regard to the address of the complaint.

“Police responded to the bus terminus in the Mount Road area and could not trace the complainant.

“It was later established, after the case was opened, that the complainant was in fact at the bus terminus near City Hall,” Janse van Rensburg said.

HeraldLIVE