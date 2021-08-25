Bloemendal pastor driven to revive vandalised food garden
Apostle Earl Piet bravely battling effects of stroke to see beloved community project restored
While Apostle Earl Piet was in hospital due to a stroke, his garden project which feeds thousands of impoverished residents was vandalised — with everything stolen.
But that did not get The Herald Citizens of the Year finalist down for long, as he promises to continue with the feeding scheme. ..
