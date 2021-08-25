Black Management Forum honours women leaders

The Black Management Forum this week honoured its women leaders as part of its Women’s Month celebration.

The event on Tuesday was hosted by BMF gender desk chair Glenda Perumal and facilitated by Andiswa Madikane, who serves as secretary of the BMF’s young professionals.

Speakers at the event included BMF national deputy president Tasneem Fredericks, Nelson Mandela Bay branch chair Vuyokazi Bangazi and Eastern Cape deputy chair Minty Makhaphela, among others.

Fredericks said in an interview that it was critical to build a mass of women leaders in society to encourage and build confidence in girls at an early age.

“The path to leadership for many women begins way before they complete their degrees or get that first and only CEO position in a corporate entity.

“It begins earlier when a girl child growing up is exposed to leadership through building of confidence and positive role models,” Fredericks said.

Perumal said the speakers discussed issues including creating policy platforms that cater for women in their professions and businesses.

“Also the empowerment of women through supporting each other and validating and holding each other accountable for our goals and dreams.” — Nomazima Nkosi