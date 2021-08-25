Bathabile Dlamini admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment, ANC confirms
ANC Woman's League president Bathabile Dlamini has been admitted to hospital for Covid-19 treatment.
In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said that Dlamini, who is also an NEC member, was admitted on Tuesday.
“We wish Comrade Bathabile a speedy recovery and hope that she successfully completes her medical treatment so that she can return to office and continue serving the movement. Comrade Bathabile's courage and resolve to beat Covid-19 should inspire all of us to stand together against this pandemic,” said Mabe.
He called on all South Africans “to defend each other and protect one another”.
“We ask all South Africans to show compassion and solidarity with those who are infected and to offer support to all families who have lost their loved ones due to Covid-19. We must all continue to practise basic health protocols and adhere to regulations. We must continue to wear our face masks, practise good hygiene, observe social distancing and vaccinate as it is the right thing to do.
“Vaccination will also allow our country to achieve the much-needed herd immunity necessary to ease lockdowns,” he said.
TimesLIVE