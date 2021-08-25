Aiming to take visual arts to a higher level

PREMIUM

Dreaming of the day visual artists are recognised on a par with other professionals like doctors and lawyers, is what motivates The Herald Citizens of the Year Award finalist in the arts and culture category Usen Obot to wake up each day and make a difference in the industry.



Nigerian-born Obot, the Charge d’affaires at Galerie Noko in Central, has for the past seven years been inspiring artists and audiences to explore and enjoy the world of visual arts through various community projects and related activities...