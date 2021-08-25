Aiming to take visual arts to a higher level
Dreaming of the day visual artists are recognised on a par with other professionals like doctors and lawyers, is what motivates The Herald Citizens of the Year Award finalist in the arts and culture category Usen Obot to wake up each day and make a difference in the industry.
Nigerian-born Obot, the Charge d’affaires at Galerie Noko in Central, has for the past seven years been inspiring artists and audiences to explore and enjoy the world of visual arts through various community projects and related activities...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.