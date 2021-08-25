Abantu Integrity Movement to field candidates in 48 of 60 Bay wards

The Abantu Integrity Movement will contest 48 of 60 wards in Nelson Mandela Bay in the upcoming local elections.



The new kids on the Bay’s political block have set themselves the ambitious target of winning with an outright majority when residents go to the polls on October 27 or in February 2022 to elect new councillors...