Rising funeral costs add pain to grief of Covid-19 deaths

SA is not the only country in the region to face this dilemma. In July, Namibian President Hage Geingob said the unrest in SA had left his country without food supplies and other vital products including caskets and coffins. He said this resulted in some Namibians having to delay the funerals of relatives who had died of Covid-19.

“The unfolding political unrest in neighbouring SA should serve as a wake-up call for Namibians to stop their economic reliance on that country and start producing basic essentials locally. Why don’t we make coffins here? Coffins are coming from SA. We have to delay certain burials because coffins are being manufactured and coming from SA,” said Geingob during a Covid-19 response briefing at State House in Windhoek.

By August 17, SA had close to 80,000 confirmed Covid-19 fatalities. But according to a study by the SA Medical Research Council and the University of Cape Town, there were more than 220,000 excess deaths between May 2020 and July 2021, of which up to 95% could be attributable to Covid-19.

Undertakers say they are burying more and more people and the cost of funerals is rising. Julie Mbuthuma, general secretary of the National Funeral Practitioners of SA, says the recent price increases have been unprecedented.

“We have just been informed by our suppliers of coffins and caskets that they will be increasing their prices at the beginning of September. This is the fifth increase since the beginning of the year and this means that coffins and caskets have increased by up to 30% from what they were in the beginning of the year. It is the first time ever that we have had so many increases in such a short time,” said Mbuthuma.

“Covid-19 deaths are having a big impact on the shortage and the increase in the prices of coffins and caskets, but our suppliers are telling us that the shortage of timber and other materials to make coffins and caskets is the main contributing factor to the recent increases. Surely we [undertakers] have no choice but to pass these costs to customers and this makes funeral costs even higher.”

Becoming unaffordable

Ndabe Ngcobo, the owner of Ndabe Dignified Funerals in Durban and deputy president of the SA Funeral Practitioners Association, says it has been difficult to find a balance between demand and cost.

“We always speak to the manufacturers to say to them that the price factor should also consider the socioeconomic conditions of the country. We cannot be hiking our prices because there is a shortage or a demand, because this negatively affects our customers, especially the poorest of the poor,” Ngcobo said.

There are also suspicions that some companies in the funeral services industry are using the shortage and high demand to unfairly increase prices. Thabani Masikane, the manager of Ithemba Burial Society in Durban and Umlazi, says the government must intervene to regulate prices as funerals are increasingly becoming unaffordable for many people.

“Our members are mostly the elderly and poor people. It is not only the price of coffins and caskets that have gone up, but [also] the prices of graves [and] flowers. And now, due to Covid-19, we have to factor in personal protection equipment as well.

“Our members were not happy when we told them that we had to increase the funeral cover premium from R200 to R220. It is clear that the funerals are becoming too expensive for ordinary poor people,” said Masikane.

This article was first published by New Frame.