R400m cocaine-in-a-boat accused linked by ‘encrypted app’ Anom

Suspects implicated in a huge drug bust in which 800kg of cocaine was found in a boat being towed on a Gauteng freeway used encrypted devices — which are used by criminal syndicates abroad — to communicate.

This was revealed by an investigating officer during the ongoing bail application of five of the suspects, charged with allegedly dealing in drugs worth R400m, in the Pretoria magistrate’s court.

The officer, who requested not to be identified, said the five had been positively identified through their use of Anom.

This type of modified cellphone-based app is widely used by syndicates abroad, allowing users to send messages and photos with end-to-end encryption, according to the New York Times.

Niel Pieter van Zyl, 38, Michael Norman, Rashied Baderoen, 48, Rafiek Baderoen, 44, and Jaco de Kock, 48, continued their bail application on Tuesday. They told the court they intend to plead not guilty. Co-accused Valdas Tenikaitis earlier indicated he would abandon his bid for bail.