Passerby makes grizzly discovery in KwaDwesi

Police in KwaDwesi are investigating a case of murder after the burnt body of an unidentified man was discovered in Joe Slovo on Monday.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the gruesome discovery was made by a passerby.

“It is alleged that at about noon [on Monday], KwaDwesi police responded to a complaint at the Winnie Mandela informal settlement in Joe Slovo.

“On arrival, the members found the burnt body in the bushes next to the road.

“At this stage, the circumstances surrounding the incident are unknown,” Janse van Rensburg said.

She appealed to anyone who could assist in identifying the man to assist with the tracing of his next-of-kin.

Anyone who may know anything related to the incident is asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Wayne du Preez on 082-442-0964.

