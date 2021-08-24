Makhadzi sets the record straight on her relationship with Master KG
Even though Limpopo-born musicians and former couple Master KG and Makhadzi have publicly been apart for months, fans are still having a hard time accepting their break up.
Both are immensely successful individuals, but some fans are yet to get over their break up. Taking to her Facebook Live recently, Makhadzi hoped her fans would finally get the message she and KG will never be a thing again.
The musician took time up to catch up with her fans and share what she's been up to.
However, as soon as she went live, the first question asked pf the Red Card singer was “what really happened” between her and Master KG.
“What happened between Master KG and I is, we decided to be a brother and sister. We are OK. We are cool,” she said before telling fans they had to be OK with that because she has moved on and has a “jealous” boyfriend.
Watch the full video below:
Makhadzi nation have been going all out for their queen who has been collecting wins this year.
Earlier this month she was announced as the most streamed female artist on Apple Music with her album Kokovha.
Apple Music launched a Visionary Women Campaign to celebrate women in music and their achievements for Women’s Month, citing Kokovha as the most-streamed Mzansi Female Album in SA in 2021.
“It’s a very good thing especially when I look at where I started from. I started at the taxi rank not saying one day I will be on Apple music topping the charts, That shows God does exist and people appreciate me and my music.”
“I feel like people fell in love with my melodies and I make sure to perform exactly what is happening in my songs. I think that’s what makes people fall in love with my music,” Makhadzi told TshisaLIVE at the time.
Last week she announced she had finally purchased a house after building houses for her mother, father and grandfather.