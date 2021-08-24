Joburg nurse charged with selling 'fake' Covid-19 certificates 'also had abortion pills'

Speaking to TimesLIVE ahead of the appearance, the spokesperson for the city of Johannesburg’s forensic and investigation services unit, Lucky Sindane, said Manana did not immediately have a job to return to as he had been suspended when internal disciplinary hearings were about to be instigated against him.

Manana was arrested in a sting operation at the weekend in which he was allegedly paid R500 to produce a negative Covid-19 certificate for a person he had not even tested.

The department was acting on a tip-off when it deployed an undercover operative to approach him and request the test. A legitimate test, conducted at a laboratory, usually costs about R850.

As of Monday, the city was going through its systems to check all the certificates Manana had issued.