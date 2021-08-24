Five behind bars after they allegedly stole the whole hog

A would-be pig carcass thief will not be bringing home the bacon after he was caught on Monday with two porky passengers in the back seat.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the driver of a Nissan Qashqai was allegedly caught with two pig carcasses during a patrol in Old Grahamstown Road by Swartkops police station commander Lieutenant-Colonel John Perils.

“At about 2pm yesterday afternoon, he saw a truck and a Nissan Qashqai stationary next to a supermarket.

“The occupants of both vehicles were standing outside and as Perils approached them, they got into their vehicles and drove off.”

Perils then pulled the Nissan Qashqai over and while interviewing the driver, noticed two pig carcasses at the back of the vehicle.

“The driver admitted that he bought the pigs from the truck driver who was now driving towards them.

“Perils stopped the truck and inquired about the alleged sale.”

The carcasses were sold for R4,000, Naidu said.

“The truck driver and his two [passengers] were detained on a charge of theft while the Qashqai driver and his [passenger] were detained for possession of suspected stolen property.”

Naidu said the five suspects, aged between 29 and 49, were expected to appear in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Acting district commissioner Brigadier Thandiswa Kupiso commended Perils for his bold actions.

“Police visibility is proven to be very effective and the action taken by our operational members, including senior management, shows their dedication and commitment to their work as they take a proactive approach in fighting crime.

“I want to warn the community to refrain from buying stolen property because this perpetuates criminality,” she said.

HeraldLIVE