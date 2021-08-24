Bathabile Dlamini to be prosecuted for perjury three years after alleged offence

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Gauteng has taken a decision to prosecute former social development minister Bathabile Dlamini for her alleged role in dealing with the Social Security Agency of SA (Sassa) fiasco in 2017.

She is set to be charged for perjury three years after allegedly giving false evidence during her testimony under oath at an inquiry instituted by the Constitutional Court in 2018.

At the time of the crisis, judge Bernard Ngoepe found Dlamini’s conduct had been “reckless and grossly negligent” and ordered her to pay a portion of the costs of litigation.

The Sunday Times reported previously that Dlamini was ordered to pay R55,000 to the Black Sash and about R600,000 to Freedom Under Law (FUL).

Ngoepe later filed a report on the inquiry with the Constitutional Court which found Dlamini had not only failed in her duties but had also failed to disclose information to the court for fear of being held liable for the crisis in her personal capacity.

“The report describes Ms Dlamini as an ‘evasive’ witness, answering simple questions with ‘I don’t know’ or ‘I don’t remember’ or simply failing to answer at all.”