Auto & General Insurance pledges a further R50m to South Africa’s Covid-19 relief efforts

Auto & General Insurance and its holding company Telesure Investment Holdings (TIH) have pledged an additional R50m to assist with SA’s Covid-19 relief efforts.

In April 2020, the insurer pledged R320m, of which R50m was used to support the National Solidarity Fund and R70m for small businesses unable to earn an income during the lockdown period. About R200m was set aside to provide food security to over 1.2-million people in Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, Limpopo and North West.