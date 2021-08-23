Walmer tavern owner gunned down

The police are appealing to the community to provide any information that could assist them with their investigation into the murder of a Walmer Township tavern owner on the weekend.

Lwandile Sithole, 41, was found dead in Songololo Street on Saturday night, after having been shot several times.

Police spokesperson Col Priscilla Naidu said a case of murder was being investigated.

“At about 8.30pm on Saturday, police attended to a shooting complaint at a tavern in Walmer,” Naidu said.

“On arrival, the body of the owner was found lying outside with multiple gunshot wounds.”

She said the motive for the murder had not yet been established and the suspect was unknown.

“Police are urging the community to break their silence, to not protect criminals, but instead report them so that the community may be safe and live without any fear,” Naidu said.

Anyone with information about the murder is asked to contact detective Sergeant Julius Mgushelo on 041-509-4000 or Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or their nearest police station.

All information will be kept confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE