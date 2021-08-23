Singing the national anthem a perfect send-off for Nelson Mandela Bay musician

PREMIUM

Westering High School alumnus James Smith bid Gqeberha the perfect farewell on Saturday when he sang the national anthem ahead of the 2021 Rugby Championship match between SA and Argentina.



His televised performance at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium marked the 23-year-old’s last day in his hometown — he relocated to Cape Town on Sunday to advance his music career. ..