Singing the national anthem a perfect send-off for Nelson Mandela Bay musician
Westering High School alumnus James Smith bid Gqeberha the perfect farewell on Saturday when he sang the national anthem ahead of the 2021 Rugby Championship match between SA and Argentina.
His televised performance at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium marked the 23-year-old’s last day in his hometown — he relocated to Cape Town on Sunday to advance his music career. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.