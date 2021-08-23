Residents march to Fairview house where they say drugs are sold
About 50 parents gathered outside a Fairview house on Friday, demanding that those who live inside stop selling drugs to their children.
The owner of the house, who declined to be named, denied the claims, saying the parents were racist and xenophobic...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.