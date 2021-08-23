News

Rains bring little change to Nelson Mandela Bay’s dwindling dam levels

By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 August 2021
Despite the recent rains, residents are warned to use water sparingly as the overall capacity of the Bay's supply dams is still critically low
CRISIS STILL: Despite the recent rains, residents are warned to use water sparingly as the overall capacity of the Bay's supply dams is still critically low
Image: SUPPLIED

The runoff of recent rains in and around Nelson Mandela Bay has seen the overall dam levels receive a slight boost, recording a 12.33% overall combined capacity on Monday.

The combined dam levels of the Bay’s four main supply dams have been hovering around the 10% mark.

Despite the recent increase, the municipality has advised residents to actively assist in saving water to avoid dry taps.

As of August 18, the daily consumption rate was at more than 280 megalitres (ML).

The consumption rate should be 210ML a day.

The 12.33% of overall dam capacity equates to 34,706ML of available water.

Impofu Dam, which has a maximum capacity of 105,757ML had the most water available on Monday, recording 17,721ML (16.76%), Kouga dam was at 6,552ML (5.2%), the Churchill dam recorded 6,901ML (19.58%) and Groendal 2,575ML (22.13%).

Water leaks should be reported on 0800-205050 or via email at waterleaks@mandelametro.gov.za.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

The ConCourt hears urgent application by the IEC seeking postponement of ...
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

Most Read