Rains bring little change to Nelson Mandela Bay’s dwindling dam levels

The runoff of recent rains in and around Nelson Mandela Bay has seen the overall dam levels receive a slight boost, recording a 12.33% overall combined capacity on Monday.

The combined dam levels of the Bay’s four main supply dams have been hovering around the 10% mark.

Despite the recent increase, the municipality has advised residents to actively assist in saving water to avoid dry taps.

As of August 18, the daily consumption rate was at more than 280 megalitres (ML).

The consumption rate should be 210ML a day.

The 12.33% of overall dam capacity equates to 34,706ML of available water.

Impofu Dam, which has a maximum capacity of 105,757ML had the most water available on Monday, recording 17,721ML (16.76%), Kouga dam was at 6,552ML (5.2%), the Churchill dam recorded 6,901ML (19.58%) and Groendal 2,575ML (22.13%).

Water leaks should be reported on 0800-205050 or via email at waterleaks@mandelametro.gov.za.

HeraldLIVE