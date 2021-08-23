Nelson Mandela Bay urged to recoup ‘unlawful’ Covid-19 spending
SIU tells metro to act on financial misconduct allegations
Get them to pay back the money — that was the recommendation from the SIU, which wants the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality to recoup any money lost from two officials if they are found to have flouted the law.
This is contained in two letters — both dated May 31 2021 — that SIU head advocate Andy Mothibi wrote to then acting city manager Mandla George, who has since left the municipality...
