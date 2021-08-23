National shutdown: Traffic flowing freely in Joburg, no disruptions reported

No disruptions were reported on Johannesburg roads on Monday morning amid threats of a national shutdown, the city’s metro police department said.

On Sunday law enforcement agencies said they had put measures in place through the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NatJOINTS) to ensure the safety and security of all South Africans.

This after messages were doing the rounds on social media regarding a national shutdown.

“Those behind the messages are warned that inciting violence is a criminal offence. Members of the public are cautioned against spreading such divisive messages,” NatJOINTS spokesperson Lt-Col Robert Netshiunda said on Sunday.

Netshiunda said different messages are also doing the rounds on social media in which people are mobilising to respond to the shutdown.

Johannesburg metro police department spokesperson Wayne Minaar said officers were on high alert throughout the night to monitor the situation on major freeways.

“Traffic flow is normal on all major roads and freeways. Officers were on high alert to monitor the N1, M1, M2, N3, N12 and N17 and malls and shopping centres.

“The situation is normal this morning and officers will continue to monitor the situation,” Minnaar said.

TimesLIVE