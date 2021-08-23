More than 10.5-million Covid-19 jabs delivered & here's how many 18-34s have had it

The province with the most vaccinated people is Gauteng with 2,654,226, followed by KwaZulu-Natal with 1,911,104 and the Western Cape with 1,675,898.

The Eastern Cape has 1,328,620 vaccinated people, followed by Limpopo with 1,132,027 and the Free State with 556,221.

The provinces with the fewest vaccinated people are the North West (551,660), Mpumalanga (514,762) and the Northern Cape (202,845).

Number of vaccines administered

The total number of Johnson & Johnson vaccines administered is 2,370,922, mostly in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

The total number of Pfizer vaccines administered is 8,156,441, with 5,694,600 first doses administered and 2,461,841 second doses administered.