Metro lowers water pressure as part of drought intervention

By Simtembile Mgidi - 23 August 2021
In a bid to save water, the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has announced that the water pressure in the metro's reticulation system will be lowered
As part of its drought intervention, Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has opted to lower the  water pressure in the metro’s reticulation system.

Municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said this was being done to reduce water wastage.

“Residents will notice the lowering of water pressure, especially during the high-water usage periods of the day,” he said.

Mniki said the municipality was urging residents and businesses to use water sparingly.

