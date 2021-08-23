Malema's East London trial for birthday celebrations shooting postponed

The trial for EFF leader Julius Malema, who allegedly fired an automatic rifle during the party's fifth birthday celebrations in 2018, held at the Sisa Dukashe stadium in Mdantsane, has been postponed.



Prosecutor Elna Smit requested the trial be postponed to February 28 to March 4 due to medical reasons...