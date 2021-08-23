Increased demand, less stock sees local used car prices rise

“The laws of supply and demand drive up the price, inevitably, over time.”

So said Anthony Kapel “Van” Jones, the American news and political commentator, author, and lawyer.

This is precisely what we’re seeing happening in the used car market in SA. The prices of the country’s top 10 most enquired about car models have risen by an average of around R30,000.

This has emerged from an analysis of the most enquired about models on AutoTrader in the first six months of 2021 versus the last six months of 2020.

AutoTrader CEO George Mienie said this is a tangible result of supply and demand.

“According to the 2021 AutoTrader Mid-Year Industry Report, more than 319 million vehicle searches were conducted on AutoTrader during the first half of 2021. This was a record high, representing growth of 44% year-on-year. This increase in demand has, quite understandably, resulted in prices increasing.”