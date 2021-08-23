IEC extends deadline for parties and independents to register for upcoming election

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has given political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the local government elections until 9pm on Monday to submit their nominations.

They were initially expected to submit their candidate nomination registrations by the end of business (5pm) along with the prescribed election deposits.

IEC spokesperson Kate Bapela said failure to do so at the revised time would result in automatic disqualification.

To date only 97 of 182 political parties competing at a local level and 353 independent candidates have either captured their nominations or have submitted nominations, according to the commission.

“Failure to make payment for election deposits on August 23 will result in automatic disqualification of the party or independent candidate affected. Failure to pay deposits on due date is incapable of being remedied through a non-compliance procedure,” she said.