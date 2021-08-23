Durban 'national shutdown' march postponed

Organisers of a “national shutdown” march planned for Durban on Monday were not able to proceed with the protest action at the eleventh hour.

One of the organisers, Mandleynyoka Ntuli, told TimesLIVE that approval for the protest wasn't granted in time.

“We had a problem regarding the time and deadline. The municipality gives you 21 days to process your application for the march.

“Even though we are marching against the government, we don't intend to go against the regulations they have put in place or do criminal acts. We did state that the march is going to be a peaceful one.”

Law enforcement was stationed at the proposed start of the march at King Dinizulu Park (formerly Louis Botha Park) in central Durban on Monday morning.