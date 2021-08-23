Awareness drive held in Covid hotspot Kariega
The Government Communications and Information System in Nelson Mandela Bay is conducting a Covid-19 awareness campaign targeting Kariega this week.
The GCIS campaign is being held in partnership with the health department and other stakeholders.
GCIS provincial manager Ndlelantle Pinyana said the team would conduct a loud-hailing campaign followed by an education activation in Tamboville, starting at 10am on Wednesday.
“Kariega is leading in the metro with high Covid-19 numbers,” Pinyana said.
“This grows concerns and calls for more interventions, a hands-on-deck approach from all Nelson Mandela Bay departments and residents to fight Covid-19 to avoid more fatalities.”
Pinyana reminded people to continue wearing their masks, social distance, and wash and sanitise their hands regularly.
Meanwhile, the municipality will continue with Covid-19 testing around the Bay:
Monday:
Shoprite, Motherwell
SuperSPAR, Humewood
Tuesday:
SPAR, NU 9 Motherwell
Phola Park, Greenfield
Wednesday:
Between Vuku and Mavuso Roads, Kwazakhele
Wonderwonings, Arcadia
Thursday:
Community Hall, Veeplaas
Jeff Masemola, KwaNobuhle
Friday:
JC Mvusi, Kwazakhele
SuperSPAR, Gelvandale
