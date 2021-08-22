News

Security guard shot dead in Swartkops

By Michael Kimberley - 22 August 2021

A security guard was shot dead on Saturday at an electrical depot in Swartkops, Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the 45-year-old guard was shot in the head...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

The ConCourt hears urgent application by the IEC seeking postponement of ...
Taliban explain what will happen to women in ‘extraordinary’ press conference

Most Read